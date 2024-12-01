With a rat infestation able to take its toll on a home or garden, you might be wondering how long rats live and therefore how long you can expect them to bother you.

The lifespan of a rat can depend on a few factors including the species of rat and the environment in which it lives.

Panther Pest Control has shared some data which explains how long wild rats can live in the UK – let’s take a look.

How long do wild rats live in the UK?





The pest control company said a study conducted in the UK found that the average lifespan of a rat is 1.8 years.

It was estimated that only about 5% of rats live up to three years or more.

However, Panther Pest Control said: “In general, the longevity of a rat’s life is strongly individual and is mostly based on its living conditions, genetics, and diet.

“Meaning that if a rat is living in a safe place and has enough food and water, and doesn’t have any genetic issues, it can live up to three and more years.”

It added that rats living in the UK will “rarely” survive for three years but with the animals quickly reproducing, one rat in your home or garden can quickly become an infestation.

How long do pet rats live in the UK?

Pet rats can live up to five years if they are healthy and are taken care of properly but the average lifespan of a wild rat is quite different.

The pest control company said: “Wild rats have different lifespan depending on the species. However, that lifespan can be cut short at any time if a predator, such as a fox or an owl, attacks and kills the rats. That’s why their average lifespan is much shorter.

“In the wild, with food, water and shelter rats can live up to three years with a lot of luck. The Black rat lives up to a year and the Brown rat lives up to two years. Some can outlive the average lifespan.”