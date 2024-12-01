The conversation saw viewers call Rooney "grounded" and "down to earth" with some admitting their opinion of her had changed for the better.

When gathered around the fire in camp, the celebrities talk about several topics and enjoy each other's company.

In last night's episode (November 30), Coleen shared details about her house and its quirky features, including "a few bars" and a football pitch which is accessible by an underground tunnel.

Coleen Rooney's house has an underground tunnel, bars and a football pitch

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Oti Mabuse asked her: “Do you have a club in your house?”

To which Rooney replied: “We have a few bars.”

This response shocked Mabuse and Dean McCullough with both of them asking: “A few bars?”, at the same time.

Coleen went on to explain: “We have a common bar. Which if people come back late, we’ll have that and we use that for parties. It goes out onto the garden so we can open it up.

“And then we’ve got, off the dining room, we’ve got a posh bar.”

Campmates then wanted to know more about the Rooney family home so the conversation continued.

Coleen also shared that her house has an underground tunnel: “So we’ve got a football pitch outside. We’ve got an underground tunnel that links that to that.”

This left the campmates in further shock with some saying “oh my god” while Dean said: “I am dead”.

Viewers shared their thoughts on X, formerly Twitter, following the conversation.

One replied to a video clip of the campmates talking, posted by the I’m A Celebrity account: “Colleen is someone I’ve definitely changed my opinion of, she has come across so well and down to earth given the life/money she has.”

Another shared: “Coleen Rooney a few bars, 2 lakes, football pitch, tunnel just wow what an amazing sounding house #ImACeleb”.

Taking to Instagram, where the same clip is also shared, one viewer said: “I just love how interesting she is I could listen to her talk all day and not get bored”.

Another said: “Very grounded”.

One commented: “Colleen is just down to earth. Even though she was talking about her house when Dean and oti was asking about it, she said she doesn't really like talking about it that she doesn't like to boast or brag”.

Someone else joked: “I wanna go in the tunnel”.

Coleen shares the house with her husband Wayne and their four sons.