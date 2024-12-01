Gu had been set to take part in the Strictly Christmas special as partner to TV presenter Vogue Williams, the wife of former Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews.

But the BBC revealed the 31-year-old has injured his ankle and will no longer be taking part in the show.

A spokesperson for the BBC dancing show said: “Unfortunately, professional dancer Carlos Gu has sustained an ankle injury so is unable to participate in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special alongside contestant Vogue Williams.

“We all wish him a speedy recovery.”

The professional dancers on Strictly Come Dancing 2024

Who will replace Carlos Gu?





Gu will be replaced by fellow professional dancer Gorka Marquez on the one-off episode of Strictly, who will dance with Williams in his place.

Marquez, 34, has finished runner-up on the main series of the BBC dancing show on three occasions:

2017 - with Alexandra Burke (singer-songwriter and actress)

2020 - Maisie Smith (actress)

2022 - Helen Skelton (TV presenter)

All the Strictly Come Dancing winners

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special lineup

The six celebrities that will be taking part in the 2024 Strictly Christmas special are:

Vogue Williams (TV presenter)

Billy Monger (racing driver)

Josh Widdicombe (comedian)

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey (athlete and Gladiators star)

Tamzin Outhwaite (EastEnders)

Tayce Szura-Radix (drag queen)

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas will also return as judges for the 2024 Christmas special.

When is the 2024 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special?





The one-off show will see the six celebrities and their professional partners perform Christmas-themed routines as they compete to be named Strictly Christmas Champion.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day.