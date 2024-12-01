Former N-Dubz singer Tulisa took on Saturday (November 30) night's bush tucker trial - Jungle TV Dinners along with Reverend Richard Coles.

The pair were forced to eat everything from fermented duck egg to fish eyes during the challenge.

Jungle TV Dinners starring Richard and Tulisa - Screaming now on ITVX-treme 😱 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/T6448UtYs9 — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 30, 2024

GK Barry disgusted as Tulisa Contostavlos reveals what it's like to eat a spider

Another one of the dishes Tulisa was forced to eat as part of the bush tucker trial was spider.

The pair managed to eat their way through all the dishes and earn the camp the full 11 stars.

Upon returning to camp the N-Dubz star revealed to all the campmates she was forced to swallow back her own sick during the trial due to it being so horrible.

Tulisa continued to go into more detail about the challenge, revealing what it was like to eat a spider, describing it as creamy.

GK Barry replied: "That is the worst information you've told me ever.

"That's ruined my day."

Applause for the new Camp Leaders, Oti & Richard! 👏 Here are their chore assignments:

🧼 Washing up: Barry & Maura

🧰 Camp maintenance: Danny & Melvin

🥘 Camp chefs: Tulisa & GK Barry

🪵 Wood collection: Coleen & Dean

💧 Water duty: Alan & Danny #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/ehiHdAq3Rd — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 30, 2024

New camp leaders voted in

Saturday night's episode also saw Oti Mubuse and Reverend Richard Coles voted in as the new camp leaders, replacing McFly's Danny Jones and boxing champion Barry McGuigan.

As there first order of business they had to re-assign chores to the campmates.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Love Island star Maura Higgins was paired up with Barry for washing up duties, while Danny and radio DJ Melvin Odoom were chosen for camp maintenance.

The role of camp chefs went to Tulisa and GK Barry, while Coleen Rooney and Dean McCullough were put on wood collection.

Finally water duty was assigned to Danny and Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall.