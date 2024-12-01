There is nothing worse than finding out your favourite chocolate bar has been discontinued, knowing you'll never again get to indulge in that tasty treat.
But what if I told you that may not necessarily be the case, and that your favourite discontinued chocolate may be sitting on your local supermarket shelf right now. Well it's true.
Chocolate lovers have endured a tough 12 months with major brands including Cadbury and Nestle axing products from their range.
Chocolates discontinued in 2024
Some of the chocolates discontinued in the UK so far this year have included:
Cadbury
- Mini Eggs chocolate cartons
- Dairy Milk Orange chocolate bars
- Festive Friends Chocolate Biscuits
- Dairy Milk Mousse Snowman chocolates
- Dairy Milk Orange Crisp Bar
Discontinued UK chocolates and sweets
Nestle
- Breakaway and Yorkie biscuit bars
- Yorkie Orange chocolate bars
- Smarties Buttons
Discontinued chocolates still available in UK stores
But although you may think that once chocolates have been discontinued, they are no longer available, that is not always the case.
To prove this, I went to local stores including Asda, B&M, Tesco and Home Bargains to see which discontinued chocolates I could find. Here's what I found:
Cadbury Dairy Milk Mint Crisp
Dairy Milk Mint Crisp chocolate bar had been discontinued and there were "no plans" to bring it back.Cadbury confirmed earlier this year its
However, it appears the company has done a back flip on this decision with the popular chocolate bar reintroduced as part of the company's 2024 Christmas range.
You can find Dairy Milk Mint Crisp bars in stores across the UK including at the likes of Asda and Tesco.
Caramac
In November 2023, Nestle revealed it was discontinuing its Caramac and Animal Bars, a decision the company said was made due to falling sales.
Caramac was had been a part of the Nestle range for 64 years.
But on July 23, Caramac bars made a return to stores across the UK.
Nestle said they would be available "while stocks last", but over four months later and they are still on sale across the country including in Asda and B&M.
Alongside the bar, there Caramac button sharing bags and a multipacks are also available.
Cadbury Dream Marvellous Creations Raspberry
Cadbury launched Dream chocolate in the UK back in 2002. But it didn't last long, being discontinued a few years later.
In 2019, the confectionary company released Cadbury white as a replacement.
But Dream chocolate is still available in other countries - including Australia. And as a result, Cadbury Dream Marvellous Creations Raspberry chocolate bars returned to B&M stores across the country back in October.
Cadbury Coins
Cadbury Coins were discontinued back in 2014.
But it appears now they have become a part of it's Christmas range. First appearing on shelves for a limited time over the festive period in 2023, and now back again ahead of Christmas 2024.
But you'll need to be quick if you are hoping to get your hands on a bag of Cadbury coins. Because once they're gone you'll have to wait until next Christmas for your next chance.
Cadbury Fuse Mini Treats
Cadbury Fuse Mini Treats were discontinued in the UK "several years ago", but made a return in select B&M stores across the country recently.
Like the Dream chocolate bar, Fuse Mini Treats are still available in other countries, hence how B&M have managed to acquire stock.
While I was unable to find any at my local B&M store, despite several attempts, Newfoodsuk was able to secure a packet back in October.
Other discontinued chocolates spotted in 2024
A variety of other discontinued chocolates have been spotted in stores across the UK in 2024.
These include the likes of Nestle Animal bars (discontinued in 2023) and Milky Way Crispy Rolls (discontinued by Mars Wrigley in 2022).
Best places to find discontinued chocolates
Big name brands will bring back discontinued chocolates from time to time - like Nestle and Caramac or Cadbury and Dairy Milk Mint Crisp bars - which will mean they will be more readily available, including at major supermarkets (like Tesco and Asda).
But, what I have found, is you are more likely to find a discontinued gem in either B&M or Home Bargains. B&M has been particularly good for discontinued chocolates.
It's also worth keeping an eye out at B&M for different chocolate bars that have come from overseas, that aren't usually available in the UK.
The likes of Cherry Ripe (Australia), Dairy Milk Snack (Australia) and Perky Nana (New Zealand) chocolate bars have all been spotted at B&M stores at some point recently, and are popular among chocolate lovers in the UK.
So next time you head out to the shops, make sure you keep your eyes peeled for any discontinued chocolates that may be hiding on the shelves.
