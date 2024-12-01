But what if I told you that may not necessarily be the case, and that your favourite discontinued chocolate may be sitting on your local supermarket shelf right now. Well it's true.

Chocolate lovers have endured a tough 12 months with major brands including Cadbury and Nestle axing products from their range.

Chocolates discontinued in 2024

Some of the chocolates discontinued in the UK so far this year have included:

Cadbury

Mini Eggs chocolate cartons

Dairy Milk Orange chocolate bars

Festive Friends Chocolate Biscuits

Dairy Milk Mousse Snowman chocolates

Dairy Milk Orange Crisp Bar

Discontinued UK chocolates and sweets

Nestle

Breakaway and Yorkie biscuit bars

Yorkie Orange chocolate bars

Smarties Buttons

Discontinued chocolates still available in UK stores

But although you may think that once chocolates have been discontinued, they are no longer available, that is not always the case.

To prove this, I went to local stores including Asda, B&M, Tesco and Home Bargains to see which discontinued chocolates I could find. Here's what I found:

Cadbury Dairy Milk Mint Crisp

Cadbury's Dairy Milk Mint Crisp chocolate bar returned as part of it's 2024 Christmas range. (Image: Patrick Glover) Cadbury confirmed earlier this year its Dairy Milk Mint Crisp chocolate bar had been discontinued and there were "no plans" to bring it back.

However, it appears the company has done a back flip on this decision with the popular chocolate bar reintroduced as part of the company's 2024 Christmas range.

You can find Dairy Milk Mint Crisp bars in stores across the UK including at the likes of Asda and Tesco.

Caramac

Nestle announced that Caramac bars had been discontinued in November 2023 due to falling sales. (Image: Patrick Glover) In November 2023, Nestle revealed it was discontinuing its Caramac and Animal Bars, a decision the company said was made due to falling sales.

Caramac was had been a part of the Nestle range for 64 years.

But on July 23, Caramac bars made a return to stores across the UK.

Nestle said they would be available "while stocks last", but over four months later and they are still on sale across the country including in Asda and B&M.

Alongside the bar, there Caramac button sharing bags and a multipacks are also available.

Cadbury Dream Marvellous Creations Raspberry

Cadbury White chocolate bars were released in the UK in 2019 to replace the previously discontinued Dream bars. (Image: Patrick Glover) Cadbury launched Dream chocolate in the UK back in 2002. But it didn't last long, being discontinued a few years later.

In 2019, the confectionary company released Cadbury white as a replacement.

But Dream chocolate is still available in other countries - including Australia. And as a result, Cadbury Dream Marvellous Creations Raspberry chocolate bars returned to B&M stores across the country back in October.

Cadbury Coins

Cadbury coins were discontinued back in 2014, but have returned for the festive season in both 2023 and 2024. (Image: Patrick Glover) Cadbury Coins were discontinued back in 2014.

But it appears now they have become a part of it's Christmas range. First appearing on shelves for a limited time over the festive period in 2023, and now back again ahead of Christmas 2024.

But you'll need to be quick if you are hoping to get your hands on a bag of Cadbury coins. Because once they're gone you'll have to wait until next Christmas for your next chance.

Cadbury Fuse Mini Treats

Cadbury Fuse Mini Treats were discontinued in the UK "several years ago", but made a return in select B&M stores across the country recently.

Like the Dream chocolate bar, Fuse Mini Treats are still available in other countries, hence how B&M have managed to acquire stock.

While I was unable to find any at my local B&M store, despite several attempts, Newfoodsuk was able to secure a packet back in October.

Other discontinued chocolates spotted in 2024

A variety of other discontinued chocolates have been spotted in stores across the UK in 2024.

These include the likes of Nestle Animal bars (discontinued in 2023) and Milky Way Crispy Rolls (discontinued by Mars Wrigley in 2022).

Best places to find discontinued chocolates

Big name brands will bring back discontinued chocolates from time to time - like Nestle and Caramac or Cadbury and Dairy Milk Mint Crisp bars - which will mean they will be more readily available, including at major supermarkets (like Tesco and Asda).

But, what I have found, is you are more likely to find a discontinued gem in either B&M or Home Bargains. B&M has been particularly good for discontinued chocolates.

It's also worth keeping an eye out at B&M for different chocolate bars that have come from overseas, that aren't usually available in the UK.

The likes of Cherry Ripe (Australia), Dairy Milk Snack (Australia) and Perky Nana (New Zealand) chocolate bars have all been spotted at B&M stores at some point recently, and are popular among chocolate lovers in the UK.

So next time you head out to the shops, make sure you keep your eyes peeled for any discontinued chocolates that may be hiding on the shelves.