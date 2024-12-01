Loose Women star Jane Moore became the first star eliminated from I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here 2024 on Friday (November 29) night.
Viewers had been speculating throughout the week that either Dean McCullough or Moore would be the first to go.
But on Friday night, the public voted to send the Loose Women star home first.
Hard working Jane is the first to leave Camp and she’s got the goss on next Campmate WhatsApp group! 🤗 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/Z0YL4o4UJ5— I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 30, 2024
Following the first elimination, fans were eagerly awaiting Saturday's episode of I'm a Celeb to see who the second campmate to be sent home would be.
I'm a Celebrity fans disappointed at non-elimination episode
But viewers were left disappointed, after Ant and Dec revealed at the top of the show there would be no elimination on tonight's show.
Fans took to Reddit to vent their frustration at the decision.
One person posted: "Why on earth is nobody leaving tonight then?"
A second person commented: "What is the point in starting eliminations, getting rid of one person, then it being a non-elimination episode."
While a third person added: "So they're doing a double tomorrow, I assume."
Fans call for second campmate to be eliminated
Its seems viewers have already decided the second campmate they want to be voted off the show and were frustrated they didn't have the chance to do it on tonight's episode.
One fan commented: "Okay so we have to wait until tomorrow to get rid of Dean."
Another added: "No leaver tonight? Obviously a conspiracy by ITV to keep Dean in."
While a third person said: "No eviction today so... one day more with he who must not be named but must indeed be shamed.
