It was all about musicals on Saturday's episode of Strictly.

The professionals kicked the night off with with a number from Little Shop Of Horrors.

While the celebrities and their partners also performed musical-themed dances, covering everything from Wicked and Mary Poppins to West Side Story and Six on Saturday.

Pete Wicks received the lowest score from the judges in the Strictly Come Dancing 2024 quarter-final. (Image: Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire) JB Gill and Lauren Oakley topped the leaderbaord this week after scoring 39 with their Mary Poppins-themed Viennese waltz.

While Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal received the lowest score from the judges - 26.

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 quarter-final scores

If you missed this week's episode, or just want a quick recap, here are all the scores from the quarter-final (week11) of Strictly Come Dancing:

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola - 38

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe - 32

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec - 38

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell - 32

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal - 26

JB Gill and Lauren Oakley - 39

The vote is now open to have your say on who you would like to see go through to the semi-final next week.

How to vote on Strictly Come Dancing

There are a number of ways to vote on Strictly Come Dancing.

Online

You can vote online by heading to the BBC website, where you will need to sign up or log into a BBC account.

All the Strictly Come Dancing winners

Once you are logged in, you can vote for your favourite Strictly contestant (you have three votes you can use).

To vote, all you have to do is click the plus button on the picture next to your favourite celebrity.

Once you have chosen who gets your votes, click 'submit'. It's that simple.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Phone

Alternatively, if you don’t want to vote online you can vote by phone.

The phone numbers were shown during tonight's episode, but can also be found on the BBC website.

Strictly Come Dancing will be back on Sunday (December 1) at 7.20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer as two more couples face the dreaded dance off and one celebrity will be eliminated.