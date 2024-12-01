TUI has already introduced several new travel destinations from Cardiff Airport in 2024, including Cancun and Chambéry.

Now it is set to add Fuerteventura to that list while also adding extra services to Tenerife and Grand Canaria.

TUI UK&I Commercial Director Phillip Iveson said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to expand our choice for holidaymakers travelling from Cardiff Airport, with exclusive new routes and additional flights that make it even easier for travellers to reach fantastic destinations from their doorstep.

"We know that Welsh holidaymakers love the Canary Islands, and this increase in capacity means they can now fly more frequently and at more convenient times."

New TUI flights being offered from Cardiff Airport

A second TUI aircraft will be based at Cardiff Airport from Winter 2025, increasing the choice for customers.

Once introduced, TUI will keep all these added services running all year to ensure "travellers from Cardiff have top-notch access to their favourite destinations year-round".

New exclusive route to Fuerteventura

TUI will introduce a brand-new, exclusive route from Cardiff to Fuerteventura, taking Welsh travellers directly to the golden sands and year-round sunshine of this popular Canary Island.

The service to Fuerteventura will begin on Saturday, December 20, 2025.

More flights and cruise options to Gran Canaria

Following strong demand, TUI is doubling its flights to Gran Canaria, moving from once to twice weekly.

This will allow travellers more flexibility to plan their holiday to this "Canary Island paradise".

This increased service starts on Thursday, December 18, 2025.

Marella Cruises will also include Canary Island itineraries from Cardiff Airport aboard Marella Voyager.

One of the itineraries included is the 'Island Explorer' which departs and finishes at Las Palmas, taking in the following stops in between:

Santa Cruz de Tenerife

Arrecife

Lanzarote

Funchal

Madeira

Santa Cruz de La Palm

Extra flights to Tenerife

TUI flights to Tenerife from Cardiff Airport will increase from three to four times a week.

This increase in services will begin on Sunday, December 21, 2025.

A Cardiff Airport spokesperson added: "Whether it’s for the warm weather, beautiful beaches, or vibrant nightlife, getting to Tenerife from Cardiff has never been easier!"

The new and extra services from Cardiff Airport will see an additional 20,000 holidays available as a result.

It will also mean travellers can now fly to 26 different destinations from Cardiff Airport with TUI.