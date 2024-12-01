THE PRINCE of Wales Bridge will be closed overnight tonight between junction 22 and junction 23 in the west-bound direction for planned roadworks.
The closure will be in place between 9pm on Sunday December, 1 through to 6am on Monday December 2, and traffic will be diverted via the M48.
National Highways say the bridge is closed in west-bound direction only.
This overnight closure is part of ongoing planned maintenance.
Work on the new Severn Bridge has been ongoing since July, as National Highways need to re-waterproof and resurface a 1km stretch of the cable stay bridge to extend the life of the road surface.
