The section of the motorway is between Coldra and Malpas, a busy section of the motorway near Newport.

The roadworks start on Monday December 2, and finish on Thursday December 5.

The closure is overnight between 8pm and 6am and is only in the west-bound direction.

Traffic Wales said a diversion will be in place, via the A48 Southern Distributor Road.

Traffic Wales said the work being done is essential maintenance works to St Julian's Viaduct.

The roadwork has been going since last week and will take 15 nights in total to complete.