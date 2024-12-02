Mulled wine is sure to be a staple in many homes, Christmas markets and parties in the UK this festive season, offering comfort and cheer.

But now you can enjoy a cup or two guilt free, knowing there are some surprising health benefits that come with the festive beverage.

Nutritional therapist at Prep Kitchen, Kerry Beeson, said: "While drinking alcohol in excess is never recommended, a glass of mulled wine, enjoyed in moderation, can provide more than just a warm, cosy feeling.”

The 5 health benefits of mulled wine

The five health benefits associated with mulled wine, according to Prep Kitchen, are:

Warm drinks for cold relief

Mulled wine is traditionally served warm, and studies have shown that hot drinks can help relieve symptoms of winter colds, such as congestion and sore throats.

Red wine antioxidants

Red wine contains resveratrol, Prep Kitchen explained, which is an antioxidant shown to:

Have anti-inflammatory properties

Support heart health

Boost immunity

The experts continued: "Research suggests that wine differs from other alcoholic beverages because it doesn’t increase the risk of chronic medical conditions associated with alcohol consumption and may instead have benefits for health.

"A recent review of the research concluded that many of the health claims for red wine may be genuine, particularly its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects and its positive impact on cholesterol levels, thrombosis, and the gut microbiota."

Citrus fruits for immunity

Mulled wine is typically made with citrus slices which are packed with:

Vitamin C

Fibre

Antioxidants

Flavonoids (unique bioactive compounds)

Essential oils

These can all help protect us from various inflammatory, digestive, and cardiovascular diseases, Prep Kitchen added.

Warming spices with healing properties

Spices like star anise, cloves, and cinnamon aren't just flavourful, they are also packed with a range of health benefits, according to Prep Kitchen, including:

Reducing oxidative stress

Supporting blood sugar regulation

Boosting immunity

"These warming spices may even help reduce inflammation and combat winter bugs," the healthy eating experts added.

Maple syrup for a healthier sweetener

While most mulled wine recipes contain sugar, you can substitute it for maple syrup and enjoy a healthier version of the Christmassy drink.

Prep Kitchen explained: "Maple syrup contains vital minerals and antioxidants, while its lower glycemic index means it won’t cause a spike in blood sugar levels."