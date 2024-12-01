South Wales Argus
LIVE - Weekend traffic causing delays on the M4 motorway

M4 motorway
Traffic
Malpas
By Tristan Rees

  • The M4 motorway has delays.
  • The traffic congestion is between junction 24 (Coldra) and junction 26 (Malpas) in Westbound direction.
  • The Argus will keep you updated with our live coverage.

