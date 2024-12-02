Chocolate lovers are being issued a final warning to snap up an offer at Sainsbury's on Quality Street and Celebrations chocolates.
These two chocolate tubs, along with Cadbury's Roses and Heroes are always popular around the festive season, so much so Celebrations was voted the UK's favourite Christmas chocolate in 2023.
With this in mind, most of the major supermarkets including the likes of Aldi, Asda and Morrisons have run some kind of promotion on Quality Street, Roses, Celebrations and Heroes tubs already in the lead-up to Christmas 2024.
Sainsbury's selling Quality Street and Celebrations tubs at reduced price
Now Sainsbury's is selling Quality Street (600g) and Celebrations (550g) tubs for £3.95, down from £6.
Shoppers will need to be quick to claim this offer though, as it ends on Monday (December 2).
However, there is a catch. In order to buy the chocolate tubs at the discounted price, you have to be a Nectar member.
You can sign up to become a Nectar member via the Sainsbury's website.
Roses (550g) and Heroes tubs are also currently on sale for Nectar members at a discounted price of £4.50.
Sainsbury's isn't the only major supermarket selling Quality Street, Celebrations, Roses and Heroes tubs at a reduced price at the moment.
Tesco is also running a similar offer until Tuesday (December 3) with the four chocolate tubs on sale to Clubcard members for £3.95.
