Well, competition rules mean you absolutely can – because they have to offer a free postal entry option!

I’ve picked out some of the most reputable free contests that have life-changing prizes that you can enter for the price of sending a postcard.

How It Works

Prize draws that act like a lottery or raffle where you buy tickets and the winner is selected at random or by chance have to offer a free postal entry option.

Without this, they could be in breach of the Gambling Commission rules and be considered an illegal lottery.

This means that you can take advantage of the prize draws without paying for tickets, just the cost of your postage.

Postal entries must be treated with equal chance as purchased tickets, too. Just make sure you send your entry in good time, as they must be processed and logged by the closing date for them to count.

Now let’s look at some of the best opportunities out there to try...

Jumbo Win Golden Ticket

This is the big prize draw for Jumbo Win, with a grand prize of £50,000. The company is great, as it supports charities with each prize draw too. For the December Golden Ticket draw, it has partnered with NHS Charities Together, which is a network supporting over 230 NHS charities that help patients, carers, and NHS staff.

To enter, send your details and the phrase ‘Jumbo Win Golden Ticket Entry’ on a postcard to Jumbo Win, PO Box 653, Galgate, Lancaster, LA2 0XB. The draw closes at 8pm on December 12th, but remember your entry needs time to arrive and be processed, so aim to send your entry no later than 5th December.

For more details or if you want to purchase extra tickets and support NHS Charities Together, visit play.jumbowin.co.uk.

Win a £4m Lake District House with Omaze

You’ve probably seen adverts on the TV for the chance to win a huge house and a lump sum of cash. Omaze is behind this, and they’re a legitimate company with a great track record. This December, you could win a Lake District house worth £4million. If you enter before 10th December you will also be entered into cash prize draws to win up to £500,000.

Winning a house like this in the beautiful Coniston Water could change your life – and all it could cost is the price of a stamp. All you need to do is write your full name, home address including city and postcode, phone number (optional), email address and ‘Omaze Million Pound House Prize Draw – Lake District’ on a postcard or letter. Send it to: Omaze Scrutineers, Lake District House Draw, Civica Election Services, 33 Clarendon Road, London, N8 0NW.

DayMade Prize Draws

DayMade runs lots of prize draws, offering everything from vehicles to house renovations to holidays and even weddings, and many have extra cash prizes included, too. Visit daymade.co.uk/prizes to take a look at what you can enter. Top tip: the big value prizes are called ‘Daymaker Boost’ on the search filter.

To claim a free entry (called an Alternative Entry Method), use a blank piece of paper to write your name, address, date of birth, email address and which prize draw you want to enter. You need a separate letter for each one. Send it to Daymade Ltd, HQ Great Portland Street, 3-8 Bolsover Street, London, W1W 6AB.

You Can Enter As Many Times As You Like

Finally, it’s worth noting that you can usually enter prize draws through their alternative entry method as many times as you like.

Check their Ts and Cs, but most will say that each postal entry counts as one entry, and there is no limit to how many you can send.

The only caveat is that you can’t just stick loads of postcards into one envelope to send – they have to be sent individually to count.

What are you waiting for? You could win big for the price of a stamp – go for it!