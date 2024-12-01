On Sunday afternoon Gwent police reported they had seen a van being driven dangerously in west Newport.

The police managed to stop the driver and then ran a check on the vehicle only to discover that it had been stolen only minutes before.

They then arrested the driver, located the owner of the van and handed it back over to them.

Gwent Police have had a busy weekend fighting thefts involving vans.

Yesterday, it was reported Gwent Police had retrieved a "sleigh-full" of stolen Christmas goods from the back of a van.

The good had been stolen from Lakeside Retail Park, Brynmawr, on Wednesday night.

Two arrests were made in connection to that incident.

Like the incident in Maindee this afternoon it involved a van being driven dangerously.