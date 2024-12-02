Live LIVE - Traffic: delays on the M4 motorway M4 motorway Traffic Wales Traffic Newport By Tristan Rees Share The M4 motorway had delays of around 15 minutes. The traffic congestion is in the Eastbound direction. The Argus will keep you updated with the situation. Read more posts Share Comments: Our rules We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused. Please report any comments that break our rules. Read the rules here Please sign in or register to comment. Get involved with the news Send your news & photos
