A DRIVER has been banned after being caught speeding at 110mph on the M4 motorway.

Ethan Farquhar, 23, of Pant Glas Road, Llanishen, Monmouthshire was clocked travelling 40mph over the 70mph limit on August 1.

The offence took place when he was driving a Skoda Fabia at Pyle, Bridgend.

At Cardiff Magistrates’ Court, he was disqualified from driving for 42 days.

Farquhar must pay £699 in a fine and a surcharge by December 23.