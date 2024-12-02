Ethan Farquhar, 23, of Pant Glas Road, Llanishen, Monmouthshire was clocked travelling 40mph over the 70mph limit on August 1.

The offence took place when he was driving a Skoda Fabia at Pyle, Bridgend.

At Cardiff Magistrates’ Court, he was disqualified from driving for 42 days.

Farquhar must pay £699 in a fine and a surcharge by December 23.