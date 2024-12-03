Modestas Ceckauskas, 24, was arrested while in a Kia Ceed at Ye Olde Bull Inn, High Street, Caerleon, Newport on May 18.

The city’s magistrates' court heard he was over the prescribed limit when he gave a reading of 155 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

Ceckauskas, of Bethesda Place, Newport pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit.

He was disqualified from driving for four months and ordered to pay £485 in a fine and costs.

The defendant was also ordered to pay £100 compensation after he admitted causing criminal damage to the back of a Gwent Police vehicle on the same date.