Here are the latest planning decisions from Monmouthshire County Council:
Not acceptable
A proposed new covered muck store at Ashwood Farm, near Grosmont, has been deemed unacceptable by a delegated officer.
Extension plans
A delegated officer has approved plans to demolish a small single storey part of 6 Haven Way, Abergavenny, and build a single storey flat roof extension.
Tree work
A dead birch tree at Skenfrith Castle and an ash tree at White Castle ban both be felled following a decision by a delegated officer.
Heatpump yes
An air source heatpump and pipework can be installed at 24 St Dial's Close, Monmouth, a delegated officer has decided.
Tree reduction
A delegated officer has said an ash tree can be reduced in size at Prenafal, 2 St Mary's Yard, Llanover Road, Llanfair Kilgeddin.
House plan withdrawn
An application for a new house and parking at 21 Ifton Terrace, Rogiet, has been withdrawn.
Yes to extension
A delegated officer has approved plans for a single storey extension at the back of Silverdene, 68 Main Road, Portskewett.
Tree work approved
Work to reduce the size of a cedar tree at 4 Clos Y Pinwydd, Abergavenny, has been approved by a delegated officer.
Refurbishment work
Plans to alter and refurbish a storage outbuilding at Pwll Farm, near Llangwm, have been approved by a delegated officer. The plans were also to extend a single storey lean too at the property to create a boot room abd internal alterations to the property to create a larger kitchen/dining room.
No to traveller pitches
A delegated officer has refused plans for three traveller pitches on land at Blackwall View, Black Wall Lane, Magor. The plans were to include a static caravan, touring caravan and day room per pitch.
Conservatory approval
Plans to build a 4m by 4m conservatory at the back of 2 Birdwood Garden, Mathern have been approved by a delegated officer.
Porch yes
Plans for a replacement porch at 17 Clearview, Shirenewton, have been approved by a delegated officer.
