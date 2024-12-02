Not acceptable

A proposed new covered muck store at Ashwood Farm, near Grosmont, has been deemed unacceptable by a delegated officer.

Extension plans

A delegated officer has approved plans to demolish a small single storey part of 6 Haven Way, Abergavenny, and build a single storey flat roof extension.

Tree work

A dead birch tree at Skenfrith Castle and an ash tree at White Castle ban both be felled following a decision by a delegated officer.

Heatpump yes

An air source heatpump and pipework can be installed at 24 St Dial's Close, Monmouth, a delegated officer has decided.

Tree reduction

A delegated officer has said an ash tree can be reduced in size at Prenafal, 2 St Mary's Yard, Llanover Road, Llanfair Kilgeddin.

House plan withdrawn

An application for a new house and parking at 21 Ifton Terrace, Rogiet, has been withdrawn.

Yes to extension

A delegated officer has approved plans for a single storey extension at the back of Silverdene, 68 Main Road, Portskewett.

Tree work approved

Work to reduce the size of a cedar tree at 4 Clos Y Pinwydd, Abergavenny, has been approved by a delegated officer.

Refurbishment work

Plans to alter and refurbish a storage outbuilding at Pwll Farm, near Llangwm, have been approved by a delegated officer. The plans were also to extend a single storey lean too at the property to create a boot room abd internal alterations to the property to create a larger kitchen/dining room.

No to traveller pitches

A delegated officer has refused plans for three traveller pitches on land at Blackwall View, Black Wall Lane, Magor. The plans were to include a static caravan, touring caravan and day room per pitch.

Conservatory approval

Plans to build a 4m by 4m conservatory at the back of 2 Birdwood Garden, Mathern have been approved by a delegated officer.

Porch yes

Plans for a replacement porch at 17 Clearview, Shirenewton, have been approved by a delegated officer.