Hydrotherapy unit

Peter Phillips, of Brook House Farm, Old Abergavenny Road, Pencroesoped, Llanover, has applied to build a hydrotherapy unit for a disabled person at the same address.

Listed building work

Clive Jones, of Min-yr-Afon, 21 Newmarket Street, Usk, has applied for listed building consent to replace an asbestos sheet roof of an extension with a flat roof with a roof lantern and internal alterations and renovations at 31 New Market Street, Usk.

Extension plan

Plans have been submitted for a single storey extension to create a larger kitchen and dining area along with a porch at Glascoed Fach Farm Glascoed, by A Phillips, of the same address.

Garden room application

Rob Lucas has applied to build a garden room to be used as extra living space at Alpine Lodge, The Mount Road, Llandogo.