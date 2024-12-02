Change of use

Plans to change the use of 13 to 15 George Street, Pontypool, have been approved with conditions. The plans were to use a mix of A1 and A3 categories, which include shops and food outlets.

Extension approval

Plans for an extension to the side and back of 28 Sycamore Road, Griffithstown, along with a new walkway have been approved with conditions.

Yes to garden room

Planners have approved with conditions the building of ancillary living space in the garden of 21 Oakfield Road, Oakfield, Cwmbran.

Extension plans

A two-storey extension, dormer loft conversion and addition of solar panels at 24 Caerwent Road, St Cadoc's, Pontypool, have been approved with conditions.

Mobile home agreement

A single mobile home can be sited within the garden of 127 Sunnybank, Griffithstown, planners have decided. It is to be used as additional accommodation by one household.

Clinic yes

Plans to convert a garage at 35 Windsor Road, Griffithstown, into a medical aesthetician clinic have been approved with conditions.

