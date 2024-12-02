Extension plans

Benjamin and Claire Elson, of 68 Gifford close, Two Locks, Cwmbran, have applied to build a two storey-side extension at the property.

Extension application

Sean Quinn has applied to build a single-storey extension at the back of 22 Dorallt Way, Henllys, Cwmbran.

Hardstanding plans

Mark Grindle, of 9 Gloucester Close, Llanyravon, Cwmbran, has applied to build a hardstanding at the address.