Here are the latest planning applications received by Torfaen County Borough Council:
Extension plans
Benjamin and Claire Elson, of 68 Gifford close, Two Locks, Cwmbran, have applied to build a two storey-side extension at the property.
Extension application
Sean Quinn has applied to build a single-storey extension at the back of 22 Dorallt Way, Henllys, Cwmbran.
Hardstanding plans
Mark Grindle, of 9 Gloucester Close, Llanyravon, Cwmbran, has applied to build a hardstanding at the address.
