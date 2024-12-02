The study revealed that 64 per cent of Welsh pet owners saying their dog causes chaos during the festive season.

Top festive faux ‘paws’ revealed in the study were: Toppling the tree (20 per cent); breaking baubles (19 per cent); opening presents (19 per cent); stealing food from the Christmas dinner (18 per cent); climbing the tree (18 per cent); getting tangled in tinsel (15 per cent); weeing on the tree (14 per cent); getting wrapped up in lights (12 per cent); breaking or damaging new gifts (13 per cent); stealing the roast turkey (11 per cent); biting guests (seven per cent); and fleas biting guests (six per cent).