Welsh pet owners have admitted their dogs can cause chaos at Christmas, according to a new Pets at Home study.
The study revealed that 64 per cent of Welsh pet owners saying their dog causes chaos during the festive season.
Top festive faux ‘paws’ revealed in the study were: Toppling the tree (20 per cent); breaking baubles (19 per cent); opening presents (19 per cent); stealing food from the Christmas dinner (18 per cent); climbing the tree (18 per cent); getting tangled in tinsel (15 per cent); weeing on the tree (14 per cent); getting wrapped up in lights (12 per cent); breaking or damaging new gifts (13 per cent); stealing the roast turkey (11 per cent); biting guests (seven per cent); and fleas biting guests (six per cent).
