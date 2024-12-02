The incident reportedly happened on Henllys Village Road near the junction with Pant Gwyn Close, in Cwmbran, just before 11pm on Friday.

Gwent Police have now confirmed that "no further offences were identified" and thanked people for sharing their appeal.

❗ We recently appealed for information following a report on an assault on Henllys Village Road.



ℹ Reports of this nature are taken extremely seriously and after carrying out detailed enquiries, no offences were identified.



🤝 Thank you for sharing our appeal. pic.twitter.com/G23LTdrCVe — Gwent Police | Torfaen Officers (@GPTorfaen) December 2, 2024

Gwent Police had sent out an appeal on Saturday regarding the incident.

They had released this statement: "Two men reportedly assaulted another man before placing him into a dark-coloured car on Henllys Village Road near the junction with Pant Gwyn Close, Henllys, in Cwmbran.

"The assault is believed to have happened shortly before 11pm on Friday, November 29."

Detective Inspector Ian Bartholomew said: “Multiple lines of enquiry to locate the victim and identify those involved are continuing. We are appealing for the public’s help and would like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of Henllys Village Road and Pant Gwyn Close last night around 11pm to get in touch.”