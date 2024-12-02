Loose Women star Jane Moore was the first celebrity eliminated from the 2024 series on Friday (November 29) night.

While there was no elimination on Saturday (November 30), much to the disappointment of fans.

Sunday saw eliminations return, with another celebrity voted off the show. But who was it?

Who was the second celebrity to leave the jungle?





Following the public vote, the show's hosts Ant and Dec revealed on Sunday night that BBC Radio 1 presenter Dean McCullough was the second celebrity to be leaving I'm a Celebrity 2024.

During his time in the Australian jungle he took on seven trials and won 33 stars for camp.

Following his departure from camp, McCullough said: “It’s absolutely nuts, I still can’t believe I’m here.

“I have really soaked up this whole experience, all the trials, the things I’ve faced, and got stuck in at camp, done a bit of everything, and I really, really, really enjoyed it.

“And when I woke up this morning, I thought if I go today, I am over the moon because I’ve not missed out on anything.”

BBC Radio 1 presenter Dean McCullough is the latest campmate to be voted off I'm a Celebrity. (Image: ITV/Yoshitaka Kono/PA Wire) He continued: “I’ve learned that life is better when it’s simpler. You really, really don’t need to be on your phone all the time.

“You don’t need to be chasing the next appointment, the next meeting, the next gig, you can literally just sit in the moment and just watch what is going on around.”

When asked who he wanted to win, McCullough answered former boxer Barry McGuigan who he described as "brilliant".

What else happened last night on I'm a Celebrity

Earlier in the episode, Love Island star Maura Higgins spoke about her current dating status, revealing she was "seeing" an unnamed man.

Higgins said she was missing this man and added he was someone the other campmates would know.

I will no longer be taking life advice from anyone other than Richard at this time 💚 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/q8eLUaAAKf — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) December 1, 2024

She has previously been romantically linked to current Strictly Come Dancing contestant and reality TV star Pete Wicks.

McGuigan took on the latest bush tucker trial - Spiralling Out Of Control on Sunday's episode.

The former boxer was strapped to a giant spinning wheel, with one hand free, and had to throw balls into hatches around the side.

But of course he was not alone on the spinning wheel, joined by offal, cockroaches and giant mealworms.

RECOMMENDED READING:

In the end, McGuigan managed to secure 10 out of a possible 11 stars.

Celebrities were also given an opportunity to win their letters from home in the Silent Letters Challenge, which saw them asked to guess a sentimental phrase picked by their loved ones that was mouthed by another campmate within two minutes.

All 11 campmates succeeded in guessing their phrases and won their letter from home.