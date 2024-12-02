The Let’s Talk: Living in Torfaen survey is an opportunity for residents of the area to share their opinions on life in the borough and their experiences of using council services.

Torfaen County Borough Council is one of a number across Wales running the survey produced by the Data Cymru on behalf of the Welsh Local Government Association.

Council leader Cllr Anthony Hunt said: “Your views are important to us. They can help shape your local services and how we deliver them. The questions being asked are also being asked across Wales by many other local councils, who are also running this national survey.

“It is important we hear from as many residents as possible to get a response that’s truly representative. Please encourage your family, friends, and neighbours to complete this survey.”

The Let’s Talk survey replaces the council’s previous residents questionnaire, which was last run in 2022.

To complete the survey online go to getinvolved.torfaen.gov.uk/lets-talk. The closing date is Friday, January 10, 2025.

Data Cymru is running the survey on behalf of Torfaen County Borough Council.