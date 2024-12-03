Jonathan Black, 27, lit posters on the ground floor and the 13th floor of The Tower building in Cwmbran at around 10.30pm on Monday, September 23.

Charles Archer, prosecuting, said the defendant was identified as the culprit after CCTV footage was studied.

Cardiff Crown Court was told that “the fires effectively put themselves out”.

Mr Archer added: “It was an intentional act to set fire to the posters and committed when he was under the influence of drugs.”

Black, of no fixed abode, Cwmbran pleaded guilty to arson.

He has 24 previous convictions for 50 offences, including two for arson in 2015 when he was 17 years old.

Other offences include burglary, criminal damage, shoplifting, possession of drugs and possession of an offensive weapon.

Rose Glanville representing Black said to the judge: “From the probation reports we have on him and now the very helpful mental health treatment report, the defendant has been frank about his offending.

“On this date he was under the influence of heroin and crack cocaine and in fact he doesn't really remember doing it.

“His time in custody has allowed him to reflect quite extensively.

“And I would ask the court to look kindly on Mr Black's remorse and that’s reflected by his guilty plea entered at the earliest opportunity, for which your honour knows he'll be afforded a third credit.”

He has spent 10 weeks remanded in custody following his arrest.

Judge Vanessa Francis told the defendant: “This was extremely risky and concerning behaviour.”

She added: “I am aware that you have made full admissions with regard to this matter and you were very frank with the probation service.

“You described it as being or finding it very difficult to remember what had happened that night because you had taken a significant amount of heroin and you remembered very little of what had happened.

“But seeing the CCTV no doubt you have been prepared to take responsibility for this matter and I understand that you've expressed remorse.”

The defendant was jailed for six months and ordered to pay a surcharge following his release from prison.