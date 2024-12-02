Speeding is one of the largest contributing factors to collisions on Welsh roads according to GoSafe - a partnership made up of authorities including the Welsh Government and Wales emergency services.

Not only is it dangerous but it can land you a fine and three points on your licence.

The minimum penalty for speeding is a £100 fine and three penalty points added to your licence.

Seven common speed camera myths

In certain circumstances, drivers will be eligible to attend a Driver Education Course, which will incur a cost, but you will not have penalty points added to your licence.

The GoSafe partnership aims to "make people safer on Welsh Roads by reducing casualties and saving lives".

So to keep drivers safe and reduce speeding, GoSafe has mapped the location of every single speed camera set to be active in Wales in December.

Mobile speed cameras in South Wales during December

Motorists will need to keep an eye out for a host of mobile speed cameras set to be active across south Wales this month including in Newport, Blaenau Gwent, Monmouthshire and the Vale of Glamorgan.

To see the location of all the mobile speed cameras set to be out and about in south Wales during December, check out the 'Safety Camera Location Search' map on the GoSafe website.

There will be mobile speed cameras on major roads including the M4, A48 and A4810.

There will also be one set up by the toll plaza westbound near the Prince of Wales Bridge and on Porthkerry Road by Cardiff Airport.

To see the full map including the location of fixed, red light, speed on green and average speed cameras in south Wales, visit the GoSafe website (a link to which can be found above).