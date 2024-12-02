The 85-year-old actor played the role of Harold Bishop and first appeared on Ramsay Street in 1987.

Over five decades, Smith has appeared on the Australian soap on and off and recently returned after a 15-year break.

But now, the Neighbours actor confirmed that he had filmed his final scenes after he was told he had a rare form of lung cancer called pulmonary pleomorphic carcinoma.

Neighbours star Ian Smith diagnosed with terminal cancer

Speaking to Australian news show 10 News First, Smith said: "I found out a few months back that I have cancer.

"That I have a very aggressive, non-fixable cancer and they expect me to … they expect me to die."

Neighbours then shared some footage of Smith on his final day on the soap, adding: "It isn’t just my last day on Neighbours, it’s my last day of work.

"I’ve had the most privileged life …. we didn’t just make a soap, we made the best b****y soap there was to make. I have met the most beautiful people."

He added that he had received three bouts of immuno-therapy, sharing: "I’ve really put my hand up to be a guinea pig. Plus the fact I don’t want to die and I want to stay alive with quality for as long as I can."

Speaking of how he is finding his diagnosis, Smith said: "I wake up every morning hoping there’s no pain because I know that’s the beginning of the bad part.

"I’ve seen so many deaths.

"I’ve seen some good ones and I’ve seen bad ones. I’m hoping I’ll go the nice way."

Smith's character, Harold Bishop, is reportedly leaving Neighbours, surrounded by co-stars with scenes written to explain his exit.