One of those levying allegations against the MasterChef star said he "clearly hasn't learnt his lesson" with another adding he wrongly "seems to be saying he's the victim of classism".

The presenter made the comments over the weekend after taking to Instagram to address fans.

Gregg Wallace says allegations coming from 'middle-class women of a certain age'





He said: "Now, I've been doing MasterChef for 20 years - amateur, celebrity and professional MasterChef - and I think in that time, I have worked with over 4,000 contestants of all different ages, all different backgrounds, all walks of life.

"And apparently now, I'm reading in the paper, there's been 13 complaints in that time.

"Now, in the newspaper, I can see the complaints coming from a handful of middle-class women of a certain age, just from Celebrity Masterchef. This isn't right."

He added in a second video: "In over 20 years of television, can you imagine how many women, female contestants on Masterchef, have made sexual remarks, or sexual innuendo, can you imagine?"

Gregg Wallace stepped back from MasterChef last week after 13 people came forward to accuse him of making inappropriate comments.

However, his lawyers have strongly denied that he engages in any sexually harassing behaviour.

A BBC spokesman said: “We take any issues that are raised with us seriously and we have robust processes in place to deal with them.

“We are always clear that any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated.

“Where an individual is contracted directly by an external production company we share any complaints or concerns with that company and we will always support them when addressing them.”