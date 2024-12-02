As with other Christmas specials, the show will be broadcast in the festive period – if you’re wondering exactly when look no further as we share what we know.

From comedians to athletes, this year’s lineup has been confirmed and the celebrities will be hoping to take home the Christmas trophy and be crowned champion.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special lineup 2024

Joining the BBC dancing show this Christmas are:

Josh Widdicombe (comedian, podcaster and author)

Tayce (drag artist, model and presenter)

Vogue Williams (presenter, podcaster, DJ and fitness expert)

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey (Gladiator and Olympian)

Tamzin Outhwaite (actress)

Billy Monger (racing driver and TV presenter)

Widdicombe will take to the dancefloor with his professional partner Karen Hauer while Tayce is paired with Strictly pro Kai Widdrington.

It was originally announced that Williams and Carlos Gu would dance together, however, due to an ankle injury, Carlos has pulled out of the Christmas special. Instead, Williams will dance with Gorka Marquez.

A spokesperson for the BBC dancing show said: “Unfortunately, professional dancer Carlos Gu has sustained an ankle injury so is unable to participate in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special alongside contestant Vogue Williams.

“Fellow professional dancer, Gorka Marquez will be stepping in for him and dancing with Vogue. We all wish him a speedy recovery.”

Aikines-Aryeetey will be taught how to dance by Nancy Xu.

All the Strictly Come Dancing winners over the years

Outhwaite will aim to win with Nikita Kuzmin while Monger will take to the dancefloor with Nadiya Bychkova.

Recommended reading:

When will Strictly’s Christmas special air in 2024?





As if the show couldn’t get any more festive with all its glitz and glam, the programme will air on Christmas Day.

Fans can watch the competition roll out on BBC One and iPlayer.

Who are the judges for Strictly’s Christmas special?





Each celebrity and their professional partners will be aiming to impress the Strictly Come Dancing judges.

On the panel will be Strictly’s current judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Head Judge Shirley Ballas.