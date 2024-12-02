Every star that appears on ITV's I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here gets paid for appearing on the show.
How much each celebrity gets paid for taking part varies from hundreds of thousands to millions of pounds.
Reform Party leader Nigel Farage is thought to be one of the highest paid celebs to have taken part on the ITV reality show.
Farage reportedly pocketed around £1.5 million for his stint in the Australian jungle in 2023.
top earning celebs to have taken part on the show.Former Deal or No Deal host Noel Edmonds is also among the
He was reportedly paid £600,000 for his time on I'm a Celebrity back in 2018, but only lasted nine days meaning he earned £66,667 a day, according to The Metro.
But what about the current crop of camp mates, how much are they earning? More specifically Dean McCullough.
How much is Dean McCullough being paid for I'm a Celebrity?
McCullough is said to be the lowest paid star on this year's series of I'm a Celebrity, according to No Strings Public Relations founder Riley Gardiner in OK! Magazine.
The Radio 1 DJ is said to be earning around £40,000 to £60,000 for his appearance on the ITV show.
New fear: Unlocked 😰— I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 25, 2024
High in the Jungle sky, Dean still can’t escape the critters as he reaches dizzying new heights in his search for Stars! ⭐️#ImACeleb continues tonight at 9pm. pic.twitter.com/gIPNvVyWp3
Gardiner explained: "While he’s not a household name yet, he’s personable and could bring a light-hearted energy to the group.
"A lower fee might be realistic, but he could surprise everyone with his charisma."
McCullough's pay packet is significantly different from the more than £500,000 Coleen Rooney is said to be earning (the highest paid celebrity in 2024).
How much is Ant and Dec's net worth each?
Gardiner added: "The fee celebs get paid obviously depend heavily on public interest, recent media relevance, and the unique appeal they’ll bring to the jungle – plus how good they are at negotiating."
Dean McCullough net worth
Dean McCullough’s net worth is reportedly around around £790,000.
McCullough is currently the presenter of BBC Radio 1’s Pop Anthems and Early Breakfast shows.
He began his career as a volunteer at Wandsworth Radio, later presenting in the afternoon with Emma Goswell on LGBT+ radio station Gaydio.
