He has been named as Ralph James, 67, from Penarth.

His family has paid tribute to him following the collision which also saw his aunt and cousin pass away at the scene.

Ralph’s family said: “He was loved by all his family and the wider community who knew him. He always had time for people and was well known.

“He lived his entire life in the Penarth area and worked at the Cardiff Docks from the age of 18.

“He loved spending time on holiday in the Devon and Cornwall area and spending time with his family.

“Words cannot express the loss we are presently feeling as a family, to lose so many members at one time is heartbreaking.

“Ralph will forever live on in our hearts and never be forgotten.”

South Wales Police Is continuing to appeal for anyone with information concerning the collision or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Wales Police by one of the means below quoting occurrence number 2400365249.

Live Chat https://www.south-wales.police.uk/

Online https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo

101

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Information can also be given via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or their online form.