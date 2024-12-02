Kelly Road park, on the edge of the St Julian's and Beechwood community areas of Newport, is about to undergo a significant revamp following a public consultation into the community and parks across the city.

One local resident who lives on Kelly Road for the last three decades has said she is looking forward to her grandchildren having somewhere to play outside again.

Sally Clayden is delighted that Kelly Road park is getting a refurbishment (Image: Sally Clayden) Sally Clayden, 54, has brought up her whole family in the St Julian's area, and all of her four children regularly passed the park walking to school.

She said: "I've lived on Kelly Road for 30 years now, and all four of my children have spent time at and passed by that park.

"I remember the days when they would go to the park with their friends and meet down there to play until it got dark.

"It was the perfect place for them to go because I could keep an eye on them from my window, and it has been so sad to see the park get into its current state."

The revamp is part of an ongoing investment into the smaller parks across the city, with other parks undergoing works including those in Alway, Gaer, Langstone and Nash, among others.

It comes as residents have been recently encouraged to have their say on plans to improve the Glebelands Park in Beechwood as part of this funding.

Ms Clayden is one of multiple residents who remember the park as it used to be, and are hoping that this revamp will return it to its heyday.

She said: "I just hope they do a really good job on this revamp, for my grandchildren and for the other children in the community.

"It would be really lovely for my grandchildren's generation to be able to enjoy what my children did, and it will give us mothers from St Julian's a safe place to enjoy as families again."

After posting a picture of the work commencing last week, with the park in its current state being cleared, Ms Clayden received a number of comments from fellow residents, sharing their memories and hopes for the future of the park.

Construction has already begun on Kelly Road park's 'much needed' refurbishment (Image: Sally Clayden) Local councillor for Beechwood Matthew Pimm explained that the refurbishment is "much-needed".

He added: "Construction has now begun, and I know many of the councillors, myself included, want to see the park fenced off to try and combat some of the anti-social behaviour we've seen.

"We want it to become a safe place for families and young children again. We want it to be used for the right reasons."

The park is expected to be open for use again in Spring 2025.