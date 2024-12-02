He said: “During military service, service men and women have a strong support network and a close-knit community, but transitioning to civilian life can destroy that.



“Coupled with physical and mental health issues, which can prevent them from socialising, Christmas can become a time filled with dread rather than a celebration”.

Mr Godsall has been supported by Help for Heroes through the Hidden Wound Service and has attended Recovery College courses.

Last Christmas, thousands of people sent messages of hope to isolated veterans as part of a campaign by Help for Heroes.

For some it was the only card they received that year and for others it was a powerful reminder of their service and the support that is still out there.

This year, the charity has seen requests for support surging by 54 per cent and is looking to encourage more members of the public to reach even more veterans with messages of support and encouragement.



Newport is home to around 5,146 veterans and Craig believes that there are more who could be helped by Help for Heroes.



Help for Heroes supports veterans and their families, from any branch of the UK military – regulars or reserves – irrespective of length or place of service, and locally embedded civilians who worked under the command of UK Armed Forces.

If you or someone you know needs support or wants to find out more about sending messages of support, go to www.helpforheroes.org.uk