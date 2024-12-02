Darren Coles, of Bristol, was found guilty of breaching Section 28P (1) of the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 by carrying out construction work without consent at Blackwall Lane Field, Magor.

Blackwall Field sits within the Gwent Levels: Redwick & Llandevenny Site of Special Scientific Interest, which is of national significance and known for its diverse range of rare aquatic plants and animals within the watercourses. Appropriate management of the watercourses and surrounding land are essential.

It is also home to the Shrill Carder bee, one of the rarest bumblebees found in only a handful of locations in south Wales and southern England.

Officers from NRW first visited the site in May 2021 after receiving reports of work being carried out without the relevant permissions.

They found that a layer of soil had been removed, various excavations had taken place, and the excavated material had been placed adjacent to and within the watercourses of the SSSI.

Several unauthorised structures were in place, including static caravans, animal shelters, fences, tracks and hardstanding. Several large vehicles and machinery were also being kept at the site.

Mr Coles was told it was a SSSI and protected under the Wildlife & Countryside Act 1981 and advised him to stop work while an investigation was carried out.

He was also told that he should have applied to NRW for consent for any works, which would have likely been refused due to the sensitive nature of the site.

A spokesperson for NRW said: “Protecting important habitats and the wildlife that depend on them is one of the most important things we do and we take our role as a regulator seriously.

“The activity on this site has had a severe detrimental impact on the special interests of the SSSI. This is due to the pollution impacts from the original construction and ongoing adverse impacts on water quality within the reens and ditches from the activity on site. Also due to the loss of the traditional ridge and furrow drained species rich grassland, which is an increasingly rare and valuable habitat within the Gwent Levels”.

“When we find cases of damage, such as this we won’t hesitate to take action and prosecute those responsible."

After pleading guilty at a hearing at Cwmbran Magistrates court in July earlier this year, on November 29, Coles was fined £1,900 for each offence and ordered to pay NRW costs of £11,758.26 and a victim surcharge of £190, bringing the total amount to £15,748.26.