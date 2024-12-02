Ben Peters-Rich and a team of supporters will be running 31km this month in aid of the Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity.

On his gofundme page Mr Peters-Rich said: "My story started in 2004, when I was around five. I had an ear infection, nothing major right? The human body is equipped with a defensive system to fight of such things, the immune system.

"A few weeks later I started getting bruises on my legs and my mum thought I was being bullied in school.

"I can remember coming home one day, getting into bed and not having the physical strength to move the next morning..

"Various tests and visits to not just my GP surgery, but the Royal Gwent, and University of Wales hospitals saw me diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, Juvenile Dermatomyositis. It is an incredibly rare condition affecting around three out of 1,000,000 children.

"This then led to me needing to attend Great Ormond Street Hospital where Professor Clarissa Pilkington (among others) helped control this unusual disease.

"I also developed Calicnosis, which is where small calcium deposits come out of my skin, much like a more solid type of acne.

"After being a medical guinea pig for these two extremely rare conditions they finally found a balance of immunosuppressants that prevented my body from attacking itself - I could once again live a relatively normal life (despite having super sensitive skin, muscles that could decide they didn’t want to work at any point and lumps of calcium poking out of my skin).

"In around 2015 the team had a feeling the inevitable had begun, the conditions were heading into remission.

"Without the team of nurses, doctors and therapists at GOSH, my story could have been very different and that is why I am running 31km throughout December and appealing for your donations in hopes they can continue to provide the amazing support and care that they do."

He has set a target of £150 and has reached £60 so far.

To donate go to www.gofundme.com/f/im-running-31km-in-december-for-gosh-nqfst