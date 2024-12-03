CAMERON LYDDON, 23, of Graig Park Circle, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 20 months after pleading guilty to drug driving with cocaine and cannabis in his system on Malpas Road on May 23.

He must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

MIKAYLA CARROLL, 29, of Attlee Way, Cefn Golau, Tredegar was banned from driving for 12 months after pleading guilty to drug driving with cocaine in her system on the A472 in Newbridge on May 25.

She must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KAINE PETERSON, 25, of Lime Crescent, Newport was jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for 18 months, and banned from driving for two years after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on Caerleon Road, Llanfrechfa, Cwmbran on October 15.

He must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, made the subject of a two-month electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 6am and ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

LOUIS MAXWELL, 37, of Cumberland Road, Newport was jailed for nine weeks, suspended for 24 months, and banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted driving while disqualified at Junction 34 of the M4 motorway at Miskin on November 23.

He must pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

SHANNON DAVIES, 26, no fixed abode, Newport was jailed for 18 weeks after she admitted being in possession of a knife on Pentre Tai Road, Rhiwderin on November 7.

She must pay £85 costs.

SCOTT THOMAS, 31, of St Ewens Road, Bulwark, Chepstow was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cocaine in his blood on Chepstow Road, Newport on April 19.

He must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LUKE HUGHES, 33, of Clos Tir Y Pwll, Pantside, Newbridge was banned from driving for 12 months after pleading guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A467 in Aberbeeg on May 24.

He must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JAMES GOODMAN, 35, of Greenwood Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 12 months after pleading guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on the A472 at the Bryn Meadows roundabout, Maesycwmmer on May 23.

He must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

COREY GRIFFITHS, 31, of Gwern Avenue, Senghenydd, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the B4263 in Penyrheol on June 2.

He must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.