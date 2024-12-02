The mum, Carolyn, said her two-year-old son, William, was hospitalised with bronchiolitis last year, an illness primarily triggered by viral infections such as Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

She said: "William had been dealing with a usual cough and cold at home, but the day before he was hospitalised, William went off his food and seemed unwell. By the next morning, his breathing had worsened, and the doctor referred us straight to the hospital, where he received immediate treatment, including nebulisers and inhalers.

“I was shocked at how quickly his condition deteriorated.

"This year, I made sure William received his flu vaccine, and I’m so glad there’s now an RSV vaccine for pregnant women.

"If it had been available when I was expecting, I wouldn’t have hesitated—it’s amazing to think this could help prevent what we went through.”

Celia Morris, Sister Children's Emergency Department, said: "It is so important to be mindful of passing viruses on, especially to those who are vulnerable.

"We have a high number of RSV admissions for young children and babies at the moment so please be aware of limiting contact with those most vulnerable when ill, including the elderly.

"A cold or a cough can be much more serious to someone who is vulnerable, so we do urge you to think carefully about being in contact with vulnerable people."

If you are 28 weeks pregnant or more, you can now get the RSV vaccine to help protect your baby from bronchiolitis and similar respiratory infections. Speak to your midwife to schedule your vaccination.