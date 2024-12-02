The Welsh Affairs Committee will examine the key issues affecting the energy sector in Wales, including the introduction of GB Energy, at a session on December 4.

They will consider how GB Energy will correspond with the Welsh Government’s work developing renewable energy, and how much engagement energy producers in Wales have had with the two governments over the proposals for GB Energy.

Many of the ways government can support renewables, such as through the consenting process for energy projects, are devolved to the Welsh Government.

However, the recent introduction of GB Energy as a publicly-owned energy company could influence the environment for developers in Wales, as could investment projects like the National Wealth Fund.

MPs will also consider the respective barriers to developing large and community-led energy projects in Wales, and how conditions could be improved for developers.