And this year it will be supporting 20 children and families’ charities across Cardiff and South Wales.

People are urged to donate gifts and toys for children and teens of all ages at the Christmas Appeal station located near the guest services desk on the Upper Mall, until December 22.

The gifts will be distributed to the charity partners, each chosen for their work supporting children, young people, and families across the region.

They include City Hospice, St David’s Charity of the Year; Home Start Cymru; Ty Hafan, Sparkle and Dreams and Wishes.

Helen Morgan, centre director at St David’s Cardiff, said: “Each year our guests rally behind the Christmas appeal, and we’re blown away by their generosity every time. The festive season can be a challenging time for some, and these donations help to share cheer with so many deserving families.”