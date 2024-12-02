Previously, the BBC confirmed the drama would have a festive double bill for the first time, seeing a total of two hours dedicated to the popular show.

In its first look, fans were told that the midwives of Poplar would be busy delivering babies while facing a rise in influenza cases, the Hong Kong flu and even an escaped prisoner.

Now, Cliff Parisi who plays Fred Buckle, has shared how there is trouble ahead for one family in Call the Midwife.

Call the Midwife star gives details of Christmas special

Speaking to publications, Parisi shared how fan favourite Reggie Jackson (Daniel Laurie) faces some troubles and concerns as he explores independence.

As Parisi said: "Normally Reggie's been really sheltered by Vi and Fred, but they've kind of started to try and grant him a little bit more independence as he's gotten older.

"So when we do a job together, he gets a separate pay packet with his own name on it.

"He's now becoming a young man, and they're trying to respect that and trying to make him more responsible."

The Call the Midwife star adds: "On this particular occasion, things get out of control."

Sharing: "I think it does remind them how vulnerable he can be.

"Things are all right when they go right, but if they go wrong, he doesn't have another option. He doesn't know what to do."

BBC actor Laurie made his debut in Call the Midwife in season six when Reggie's mother died and saw the nurses take care of him.

Fred and their wife Violet (Annabelle Apsion) later took him in and saw the three become a family.

Jenny Agutter discusses Call the Midwife Christmas special

Along with Parisi discussing the BBC's drama festive special, actress Jenny Agutter, who plays Sister Julienne, also shared some details of the upcoming episodes.

As Agutter told Radio Times: "It is quite dark, but in with that is a lot of humour and a lot of humanity, and that's what lightens it.

RECOMMENDED READING

Call the Midwife to make major change to Christmas special in shock BBC move

Call the Midwife star quits BBC show after 6 years as she's 'too busy'

Call the Midwife star Daniel Laurie father is an EastEnders icon

"It's just the recognition that we're in difficult times, we've been in difficult times, we always were in difficult times. It just recognises that."

Call the Midwife began in 2012 and was originally based on the books by Jennifer Worth and her time as a midwife in the East End of London during the 1950s.

The BBC show has since gained global audiences and has been renewed until at least 2026.