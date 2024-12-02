Penarth RNLI was called out during Storm Bert to check on a boat on the River Usk.
The call out happened at 5.55pm on Sunday, November 24.
A small blue fishing boat was found floating freely down the river.
The boat was anchored and the location was reported to the coastguard.
No one was at risk and the Atlantic A85 lifeboat was stood down.
