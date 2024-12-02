If you are looking for a special treat then a winter spa weekend in Wales could be just the thing.
And if that is the case you are in luck, because according to a study by beauty and wellness marketplace Fresha, Wales is the cheapest UK region for a spa break.
The price of a weekend spa break in Wales this winter is an average price of £324.10 for two adults.
The North East ranks second, with an average price of £340.32 for two adults.
At the other end of the scale, London is the most expensive UK region for a winter weekend spa stay for two adults, with an average price of £1,048.79 - 224 per cent more expensive than in Wales.
A spokesperson for Fresha said: “Winter is often a slower season for travel in the UK, especially outside the holiday period, so many hospitality businesses adjust their prices to attract more visitors. Cheaper prices often reflect a need to fill rooms, indicating areas or establishments where winter demand is lower."
