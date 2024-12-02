Stephanie Thomas, who works Newport-based St David’s Hospice Care, was nominated for ensuring that people reaching the end of their lives are treated with dignity and respect.

And she has been training a cohort of nurses to provide exceptional end of life care at the hospice.

She won the silver in the Excellence in Palliative and End-of-life Care Award, sponsored by Hallmark Luxury Care Homes.

Stephanie said: "I was thrilled to be nominated and delighted to pick up the silver award.

"Palliative care can be a challenging, emotional but rewarding role, supporting patients and families at such a difficult and emotional time in their lives."

Stephanie's career has seen her work for 20 years at Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny before moving in various roles before moving to a secondment in palliative care for maternity cover within the hospital.

She joined St David’s Hospice Care in 2004.

She said: “I feel my role is to ensure the nurses are prepared and ready to deliver a high standard of end-of-life care heading towards the next century, and I’m proud to say we are achieving that.”

Mario Kreft, chairman of the Wales Care Awards, said: “Our aim is to recognise the unstinting and often remarkable dedication of our unsung heroes and heroines on the front line of social care across Wales.

“The care sector is full of wonderful people because it’s not just a job, it’s a vocation – these are the people who really do have the X Factor.

“If you don’t recognise the people who do the caring you will never provide the standards that people need and never recognise the value of the people who need the care in society."