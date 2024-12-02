Millions of over 60s are facing a silent Christmas season, with one in 10 not sure they will speak to anyone across the festive period.
In response to this Asda staff and delivery drivers will have the option to add a new element to their uniform: a ‘Happy to Chat’ festive badge to let customers know they’re happy to have a quick chat with them while doing their shop or if they receive a home delivery.
David Hills, Asda’s chief customer officer said: “Christmas can be a challenging time for everyone, especially those experiencing loneliness.
"This year, we want to make sure that whether it’s in our stores, at the doorstep, or out in the community, we try to bring people together this festive season and encourage people across the nation to check in with senior citizens in their communities.”
Asda’s network of Community Champions will be working with school children to create Christmas cards for local care homes and those isolated in their communities. Special post boxes will be available in larger stores for customers wishing to get involved.
Asda’s famous Winter Warmer £1 meal deal in more than 205 cafes has already served over 120,000 this month and the retailer continues to encourage the over 60s to come and have a hot meal as well as being able to socialise with others.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here