"This year, we want to make sure that whether it’s in our stores, at the doorstep, or out in the community, we try to bring people together this festive season and encourage people across the nation to check in with senior citizens in their communities.”



Asda’s network of Community Champions will be working with school children to create Christmas cards for local care homes and those isolated in their communities. Special post boxes will be available in larger stores for customers wishing to get involved.

Asda’s famous Winter Warmer £1 meal deal in more than 205 cafes has already served over 120,000 this month and the retailer continues to encourage the over 60s to come and have a hot meal as well as being able to socialise with others.