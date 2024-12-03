"The Christmas Bonus is a one-off tax-free £10 payment made before Christmas, paid to people who get certain benefits in the qualifying week. This is normally the first full week of December," it says.

"You do not need to claim - you should get paid automatically."

The one-off tax-free £10 will usually be paid separately to bank accounts, using the five-digit reference code DWP XP.

Which benefits entitle claimants to the DWP Christmas bonus?





To get a Christmas Bonus people must be present or “ordinarily resident” in the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man or Gibraltar during the qualifying week, which is usually the first week of December, and receive at least one of the following benefits:

Adult Disability Payment

Armed Forces Independence Payment

Attendance Allowance

Carer’s Allowance

Child Disability Payment

Constant Attendance Allowance (paid under Industrial Injuries or War Pensions schemes)

Contribution-based Employment and Support Allowance (once the main phase of the benefit is entered after the first 13 weeks of claim)

Disability Living Allowance

Incapacity Benefit at the long-term rate

Industrial Death Benefit (for widows or widowers)

Mobility Supplement

Pension Credit - the guarantee element

Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

State Pension (including Graduated Retirement Benefit)

Severe Disablement Allowance (transitionally protected)

Unemployability Supplement or Allowance (paid under Industrial Injuries or War Pensions schemes)

War Disablement Pension at State Pension Age

War Widow’s Pension

Widowed Mother’s Allowance

Widowed Parent’s Allowance

Widow’s Pension.

Why is the DWP Christmas Bonus payment so low?





It was established by the Pensioners and Family Income Supplement Payments Act 1972 as a one-off payment, which has then been repeated - but not increased.

If it had kept up with inflation, that £10 would now be more than £115. There is a petition to get rates increased, which has been signed by more than 23,000 people. Shona McMahon, who launched the campaign, says: "Christmas is THE most expensive time of year. Pensioners, the vulnerable and people like myself, disabled, could do with an extra boost at this time of year, especially as the energy assistance has been axed."

What if I haven't received the DWP Christmas Bonus yet?





If you think you should get it, but have not by January 1, contact the Jobcentre Plus office that deals with your payments or the Pension Service.

Those who have not claimed their state pension and are not entitled to one of the other qualifying benefits will not get a Christmas Bonus.

Those who are married, in a civil partnership, or living together and who receive one of the qualifying benefits, are each entitled to receive a Christmas Bonus payment.

