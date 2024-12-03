After a switch from metal tins to plastic containers, 200,000 Quality Street paper tubs are available to purchase now from 60 larger Tesco stores across England and Wales, and is only available whilst stocks last.

The new, recyclable paper tub follows the brand's switch to recyclable paper packaging for its twist-wrapped sweets in 2022, removing almost two billion pieces of packaging material from its supply chain.

Can’t believe quality street tubs are paper now, where will I keep my stash of buttons that suddenly appear when I turn 40😭😭 — Mia (@mia_oakley14) November 28, 2024

Alongside the Quality Street paper tub trial at Tesco, shoppers will be able to purchase the plastic tub, tin, pouch, and carton at stores nationwide this Christmas.

(Image: Quality Street)

Jemma Handley, senior brand manager for Quality Street, says: "We take great pride in our packaging, and a lot of care has gone into the new paper tub to ensure we deliver a luxurious feel and beautiful design that our customers have come to love."

Quality Street paper tub on trial.... what's your verdict? pic.twitter.com/M3iG3D7wtG — Quality Street® (@QualityStreetUK) November 24, 2024

For its new advert, the company has teamed up with barrister Rob Rinder for a new advert, in which he conducts a tongue-in-cheek trial for and against the new packaging.

"I love a good trial so lending my expertise to this case was a pleasure," he says.

"And despite compelling arguments from both sides, there was only ever going to be one verdict. The Quality Street recyclable paper tub trial is another bold step in the right direction."