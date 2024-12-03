The law, aimed to improve security in the country, applies to those checking into accommodation like hotels and Airbnbs, and will also impact you if you are renting a car.

Some have described Spain's new tourist law as 'Big Brother' like, as tourists must now hand over details like home address and some being required to report bank balance information.

If you are planning on heading to Spain anytime soon, check what the new law is and what information you'll have to hand over below.

What is Spain's new tourist law?





The law explains: "The greatest attacks on public safety are carried out by both terrorist activity and organised crime, in both cases with a marked transnational character."

The Spanish government says foreigners can be involved in "terrorist threats and other very serious crimes committed by criminal organisations."

As a result, they plan to keep track of where foreigners are staying and check their personal details against a database of 'persons of interest', reports the Independent.

What information do tourists have to share when travelling in Spain?





Starting from December 2, 2024, anyone aged over 14 will have to share the following information when staying in accommodation in Spain:

Full name

Gender

Nationality

Passport number

Date of birth

Home address

Landline phone number

Mobile phone number

Email address

RECOMMENDED READING

Adults travelling with children aged under 14 must share and explain the relationship they have with the children.

If you happen to share the incorrect information, you will not be fined under the new law, however, the accommodation you are staying in could face fines of thousands of euros if negligent with data.

As Spain is a top tourist destination for the likes of package holidays, some hotels and resorts are warning of longer wait times for check-in.