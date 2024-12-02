The survey by Money Wellness, a free debt counselling service, found that single parents are more likely to struggle with the cost of Christmas.

More than 50 per cent of single parents with three or more children said being alone made it harder for them to afford the festive period.

And one in ten said they used credit to pay for Christmas last year, with half of those taking up to three months to pay off the debt.

Sebrina McCullough, director of external relations at Money Wellness, said: “Being a single parent is tough but even more so at Christmas. Being on your own with children can be anything but merry, with a mix of financial, social and emotional pressures.

"What parent doesn’t want to create the perfect Christmas for their chid? So it’s tough when you can’t afford to give them everything they want or that their friends have. No more so than for those with three or more children who are also affected by the two-child limit, so they lose out on additional help with their third child.”

She said: “Don’t get caught up in the competition and get into debt. Create a budget and stick to it. Don’t be tempted to add more because you’ll only have to pay it off next year.

"Speak to your children about your situation – kids are far more understanding and resilient than they’re given credit for. And create your own low-cost traditions to make Christmas special without buying the latest toy or gadget.

“If you enter the new year and you’re still struggling, seek help. There are lots of free support services available that are experienced in helping single parents with complex finances. Don’t struggle on alone.”

